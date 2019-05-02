Grizzly bear euthanized in western Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has euthanized a young male grizzly in the western part of the state for killing livestock.

Officials say the bear was euthanized on Wednesday along the Sun River near Fort Shaw.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services captured the 383-pound (173.7-kilogram) bear after it killed three registered black Angus calves and injured three other calves.

The bear was captured at the site of the depredations.

Additionally, five other calves in the area had gone missing within the last week.