Group proposes plan to merge St. Louis city, county

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A nonprofit group has revealed its plan to merge St. Louis city and county into what would become the nation's 10th largest city.

The group Better Together says in a lengthy report issued Monday that a merger is necessary for the region to realize its potential. Better Together plans a $25 million campaign to put the merger on a statewide ballot in November 2020.

St. Louis city and county were separated by a vote in 1876. Several previous reunification efforts have failed.

St. Louis was once among the nation's largest cities, but as residents increasingly moved to the suburb's, the city's population has fallen from a peak of around 860,000 in 1950 to less than 309,000 today. Combining with the county would give St. Louis 1.3 million residents.