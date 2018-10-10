Group to represent Louisiana juvenile lifers in resentencing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Public Defender Board has entered a $1 million contract with a children's rights group to represent more than 80 juvenile offenders awaiting resentencing hearings after prosecutors filed to keep them under sentences of life without parole.

The Advocate reports the board finalized the deal last week with the Louisiana Center for Children's Rights. The group will provide defense work for all of Louisiana's juvenile life-sentence cases still pending. State Public Defender Jay Dixon says the cases need the center's expertise.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled mandatory life without parole sentences for youth offenders unconstitutional, except in rare cases. The remaining cases from the roughly 300 Louisiana inmates the ruling affected still need a court hearing to determine new sentences because of the district attorneys' opposition.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com