Group to try again with medical marijuana initiative

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney representing a group trying to get a medical marijuana initiative on the Idaho ballot says it's going to try again after an initial petition was rejected.

State officials told the Idaho Cannabis Coalition some of the needed 20 signatures accompanying the petition weren't valid because they didn't match records of current Idaho registered voters.

Attorney James Piotrowski told the Idaho Press in a story on Thursday that three signatures weren't valid, but that should be easily corrected.

Idaho requires signatures of 20 qualified electors to accompany petitions.

After officials with the Secretary of State and Attorney General's offices review and OK the petition, Idaho Cannabis Coalition will begin the process of collecting signatures from across the state.

The group must collect more than 55,000 valid signatures to get the initiative on the ballot.

