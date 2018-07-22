Group wants Mainers to explicitly ban female genital cutting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group led by Maine conservatives has launched an effort aimed at having voters explicitly ban female genital mutilation, according to recent state campaign finance filings.

The political action committee Prevent FGM in Maine filed its initial report Wednesday. Its initial financial report didn't list any donors or contributions.

Over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries have experienced genital mutilation. Health workers have warned against the risks of the practice in which typically the external genitalia is removed and the vagina is sewn almost closed.

Female genital mutilation is illegal on the federal level and punishable by five years in prison, and 26 states have specifically outlawed it. Maine Democrats and Republicans have failed to pass stricter penalties against female genital cutting.

There isn't evidence that genital mutilation is happening in Maine. But Republicans have released Medicaid billing figures that they claim show there are individuals receiving treatment for female genital mutilation in Maine.

State filings show Prevent FGM in Maine is led by GOP operative Ben Trundy, who hopes to get Maine's question on the ballot in 2019. He said the group must get roughly 61,000 signatures before the year's end.

Trundy says the proposed question's wording is still being finalized, but said the referendum would include having the state create an outreach and educational program.

"I think it's important to protect vulnerable citizens," Trundy said, later adding: "It makes it hard for district attorneys' offices across the state to enforce laws because there's no state mandate."

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney testified in 2017 that the Maine Prosecutors Association didn't feel confident they could charge someone with committing female genital mutilation without passage of additional legislation.

Democratic Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Janet Mills has argued she could already prosecute "such outrageous acts" under Maine's criminal code.

Democratic Rep. Barbara Cardone sponsored a failed bill that would have explicitly made female genital mutilation illegal in Maine. Her legislation would have also funded education and outreach programs in Maine communities "in which female genital mutilation of minors might be practiced."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine and Immigrant Resource Center of Maine has said stricter criminal sanctions could make people in need of medical treatment reluctant to seek it.