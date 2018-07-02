Group wants Route 66 on list of National Historic Trails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A national nonprofit says it will push for Historic Route 66 to be designated as a National Historic Trail.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announcement says it's embarking on a month-long road trip that will cover the full length of the historic highway as part of its campaign for the designation.

The trip was to begin Monday in Chicago and finish August 3 in Los Angeles, with stops planned in Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona and other states along the route.

The National Park Service says there are currently 19 designated National Historic Trails, including the Trail of Tears, the Lewis and Clark trail, and the Selma to Montgomery March in Alabama.

It is up to Congress to decide whether a route should be designated as a National Historic Trail.