Guard soldiers who served in Washington returning home

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota National Guard soldiers are returning home after helping protect the nation's capital.

The 19 soldiers are with the 1st Battalion of the 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. They volunteered to remain on the mission longer when more than 200 other soldiers with the unit returned in February after nearly a year of service helping provide security for Washington, D.C.

Another nine soldiers with the unit are also returning home but heading to destinations outside of North Dakota.

The unit is based in Grand Forks with detachments in Fargo and Bismarck. It has members from communities across North Dakota and also in Minnesota, Wisconsin, California and Nebraska. It served a similar mission in 2013 and 2014.