Gubernatorial debate to go on — with or without Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Four of the five candidates for governor in New York are set to participate in the last scheduled debate before election day — though Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't expected to show up.

Republican Marc Molinaro, Libertarian Larry Sharpe, independent Stephanie Miner and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins all plan to participate in Thursday evening's exchange at the College of St. Rose in Albany. The event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

Cuomo's campaign said last week he didn't plan to appear. He participated in a single debate last week with Molinaro that was largely focused on downstate issues.

Cuomo is far ahead in the polls.