Gun rights advocates gather at Capitol to protest 2 measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gun rights advocates crowded into the Minnesota State Capitol rotunda as part of a protest against two gun-control measures in the Legislature.

The Star Tribune reports that Saturday's event drew people of all ages from across the state, as well as lawmakers and activists. It was organized by the Minnesota Gun Owner Caucus.

One of the bills moving through the Legislature would expand criminal background checks in firearms sales to cover private sellers. The other would adopt a law that would allow relatives or law enforcement to petition a court to remove firearms from people deemed to be a danger to others or themselves.

Rep. Cal Bahr, a Republican from East Bethel who joined the rally, said there are "a lot of us here in this room who've had enough."

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com