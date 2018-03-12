WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Moose Jaw69511512315204105
x-Swift Current69471642277203100
x-Regina6938255123722882
x-Brandon6937273225624379
Prince Albert6832259223723875
Saskatoon6832323122226468

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Medicine Hat6935268025324478
x-Lethbridge6832306023624470
x-Red Deer69263010320223765
Kootenay6925385120227056
Calgary6821369221026553
Edmonton6920416219130448

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Everett6945192323316095
x-Portland6943211426120191
x-Spokane6839233326922584
x-Tri-City6835248124124079
x-Seattle6832268223424174

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Kelowna6940225226124387
x-Victoria7039254228425384
x-Vancouver6935256322624379
Kamloops6929351420322463
Prince George6923375420528155

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Prince Albert 6 Moose Jaw 4

Calgary 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)

Brandon 6 Swift Current 3

Red Deer 4 Lethbridge 1

Regina 2 Kootenay 1 (OT)

Medicine Hat 6 Edmonton 4

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 2

Victoria 4 Prince George 3 (OT)

Tri-City 6 Vancouver 2

Seattle 4 Spokane 2

Saturday's results

Prince Albert 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2

Brandon 4 Saskatoon 2

Tri-City 6 Portland 2

Red Deer 5 Medicine Hat 2

Regina 5 Lethbridge 3

Vancouver 6 Spokane 5 (SO)

Everett 3 Seattle 2

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 0

Sunday's results

Moose Jaw 5 Brandon 3

Victoria 4 Prince George 3

Edmonton 4 Kootenay 3 (OT)

Portland 2 Everett 0

Tri-City 4 Vancouver 3

Tuesday's games

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.