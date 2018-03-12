HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Moose Jaw 69 51 15 1 2 315 204 105 x-Swift Current 69 47 16 4 2 277 203 100 x-Regina 69 38 25 5 1 237 228 82 x-Brandon 69 37 27 3 2 256 243 79 Prince Albert 68 32 25 9 2 237 238 75 Saskatoon 68 32 32 3 1 222 264 68

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Medicine Hat 69 35 26 8 0 253 244 78 x-Lethbridge 68 32 30 6 0 236 244 70 x-Red Deer 69 26 30 10 3 202 237 65 Kootenay 69 25 38 5 1 202 270 56 Calgary 68 21 36 9 2 210 265 53 Edmonton 69 20 41 6 2 191 304 48

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 69 45 19 2 3 233 160 95 x-Portland 69 43 21 1 4 261 201 91 x-Spokane 68 39 23 3 3 269 225 84 x-Tri-City 68 35 24 8 1 241 240 79 x-Seattle 68 32 26 8 2 234 241 74

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Kelowna 69 40 22 5 2 261 243 87 x-Victoria 70 39 25 4 2 284 253 84 x-Vancouver 69 35 25 6 3 226 243 79 Kamloops 69 29 35 1 4 203 224 63 Prince George 69 23 37 5 4 205 281 55

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Friday's results

Prince Albert 6 Moose Jaw 4

Calgary 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)

Brandon 6 Swift Current 3

Red Deer 4 Lethbridge 1

Regina 2 Kootenay 1 (OT)

Medicine Hat 6 Edmonton 4

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 2

Victoria 4 Prince George 3 (OT)

Tri-City 6 Vancouver 2

Seattle 4 Spokane 2

Saturday's results

Prince Albert 4 Calgary 3 (OT)

Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2

Brandon 4 Saskatoon 2

Tri-City 6 Portland 2

Red Deer 5 Medicine Hat 2

Regina 5 Lethbridge 3

Vancouver 6 Spokane 5 (SO)

Everett 3 Seattle 2

Kelowna 4 Kamloops 0

Sunday's results

Moose Jaw 5 Brandon 3

Victoria 4 Prince George 3

Edmonton 4 Kootenay 3 (OT)

Portland 2 Everett 0

Tri-City 4 Vancouver 3

Tuesday's games

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.