Published 5:02 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
WHL
All Times Local
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Moose Jaw
|69
|51
|15
|1
|2
|315
|204
|105
|x-Swift Current
|69
|47
|16
|4
|2
|277
|203
|100
|x-Regina
|69
|38
|25
|5
|1
|237
|228
|82
|x-Brandon
|69
|37
|27
|3
|2
|256
|243
|79
|Prince Albert
|68
|32
|25
|9
|2
|237
|238
|75
|Saskatoon
|68
|32
|32
|3
|1
|222
|264
|68
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Medicine Hat
|69
|35
|26
|8
|0
|253
|244
|78
|x-Lethbridge
|68
|32
|30
|6
|0
|236
|244
|70
|x-Red Deer
|69
|26
|30
|10
|3
|202
|237
|65
|Kootenay
|69
|25
|38
|5
|1
|202
|270
|56
|Calgary
|68
|21
|36
|9
|2
|210
|265
|53
|Edmonton
|69
|20
|41
|6
|2
|191
|304
|48
Western Conference
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Everett
|69
|45
|19
|2
|3
|233
|160
|95
|x-Portland
|69
|43
|21
|1
|4
|261
|201
|91
|x-Spokane
|68
|39
|23
|3
|3
|269
|225
|84
|x-Tri-City
|68
|35
|24
|8
|1
|241
|240
|79
|x-Seattle
|68
|32
|26
|8
|2
|234
|241
|74
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Kelowna
|69
|40
|22
|5
|2
|261
|243
|87
|x-Victoria
|70
|39
|25
|4
|2
|284
|253
|84
|x-Vancouver
|69
|35
|25
|6
|3
|226
|243
|79
|Kamloops
|69
|29
|35
|1
|4
|203
|224
|63
|Prince George
|69
|23
|37
|5
|4
|205
|281
|55
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Friday's results
Prince Albert 6 Moose Jaw 4
Calgary 5 Saskatoon 4 (OT)
Brandon 6 Swift Current 3
Red Deer 4 Lethbridge 1
Regina 2 Kootenay 1 (OT)
Medicine Hat 6 Edmonton 4
Kelowna 4 Kamloops 2
Victoria 4 Prince George 3 (OT)
Tri-City 6 Vancouver 2
Seattle 4 Spokane 2
Saturday's results
Prince Albert 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Moose Jaw 4 Swift Current 2
Brandon 4 Saskatoon 2
Tri-City 6 Portland 2
Red Deer 5 Medicine Hat 2
Regina 5 Lethbridge 3
Vancouver 6 Spokane 5 (SO)
Everett 3 Seattle 2
Kelowna 4 Kamloops 0
Sunday's results
Moose Jaw 5 Brandon 3
Victoria 4 Prince George 3
Edmonton 4 Kootenay 3 (OT)
Portland 2 Everett 0
Tri-City 4 Vancouver 3
Tuesday's games
Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Saskatoon at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Regina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.