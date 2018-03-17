HKO-WHL-Standings
Published 9:38 pm, Friday, March 16, 2018
WHL
All Times Local
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Moose Jaw
|70
|52
|15
|1
|2
|317
|205
|107
|x-Swift Current
|70
|47
|17
|4
|2
|279
|208
|100
|x-Regina
|70
|39
|25
|5
|1
|240
|230
|84
|x-Brandon
|70
|38
|27
|3
|2
|261
|246
|81
|x-Prince Albert
|70
|32
|25
|9
|4
|240
|243
|77
|Saskatoon
|70
|33
|33
|3
|1
|230
|271
|70
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Medicine Hat
|70
|35
|27
|8
|0
|254
|247
|78
|x-Lethbridge
|70
|32
|32
|6
|0
|239
|254
|70
|x-Red Deer
|70
|27
|30
|10
|3
|207
|240
|67
|Kootenay
|70
|25
|38
|5
|2
|205
|273
|57
|Calgary
|70
|23
|36
|9
|2
|216
|268
|57
|Edmonton
|70
|21
|41
|6
|2
|196
|305
|50
Western Conference
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|x-Everett
|70
|45
|20
|2
|3
|235
|164
|95
|x-Portland
|69
|43
|21
|1
|4
|261
|201
|91
|x-Spokane
|69
|39
|24
|3
|3
|272
|231
|84
|x-Tri-City
|69
|36
|24
|8
|1
|245
|242
|81
|x-Seattle
|69
|33
|26
|8
|2
|240
|244
|76
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Kelowna
|70
|41
|22
|5
|2
|267
|246
|89
|x-Victoria
|70
|39
|25
|4
|2
|284
|253
|84
|x-Vancouver
|70
|36
|25
|6
|3
|230
|244
|81
|Kamloops
|70
|29
|36
|1
|4
|204
|228
|63
|Prince George
|70
|23
|38
|5
|4
|208
|287
|55
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Tuesday's results
Moose Jaw 2 Prince Albert 1 (SO)
Brandon 5 Saskatoon 3
Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 1
Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 1
Tri-City 4 Everett 2
Wednesday's results
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2
Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2
Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)
Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)
Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1
Kelowna 6 Prince George 3
Seattle 6 Spokane 3
Friday's results
Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.
Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.
Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.