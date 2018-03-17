HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Moose Jaw 70 52 15 1 2 320 209 107 x-Swift Current 70 47 17 4 2 280 210 100 x-Regina 70 39 25 5 1 242 231 84 x-Brandon 70 38 27 3 2 265 249 81 x-Prince Albert 70 32 25 9 4 241 243 77 Saskatoon 70 33 33 3 1 230 272 70

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Medicine Hat 70 35 27 8 0 256 248 78 x-Lethbridge 70 32 32 6 0 240 256 70 x-Red Deer 70 27 30 10 3 209 243 67 Kootenay 70 25 38 5 2 208 275 57 Calgary 70 23 36 9 2 216 268 57 Edmonton 70 21 41 6 2 196 305 50

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 70 45 20 2 3 236 164 95 x-Portland 69 43 21 1 4 261 202 91 x-Spokane 69 39 24 3 3 272 231 84 x-Tri-City 69 36 24 8 1 245 242 81 x-Seattle 69 33 26 8 2 241 244 76

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Kelowna 70 41 22 5 2 267 246 89 x-Victoria 70 39 25 4 2 284 254 84 x-Vancouver 70 36 25 6 3 230 244 81 Kamloops 70 29 36 1 4 205 231 63 Prince George 70 23 38 5 4 211 288 55

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Moose Jaw 2 Prince Albert 1 (SO)

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 3

Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 1

Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 1

Tri-City 4 Everett 2

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)

Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 6 Prince George 3

Seattle 6 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.