WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Moose Jaw70521512320209107
x-Swift Current70471742280210100
x-Regina7039255124223184
x-Brandon7038273226524981
x-Prince Albert7032259424124377
Saskatoon7033333123027270

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Medicine Hat7035278025624878
x-Lethbridge7032326024025670
x-Red Deer70273010320924367
Kootenay7025385220827557
Calgary7023369221626857
Edmonton7021416219630550

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Everett7045202323616495
x-Portland6943211426120291
x-Spokane6939243327223184
x-Tri-City6936248124524281
x-Seattle6933268224124476

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Kelowna7041225226724689
x-Victoria7039254228425484
x-Vancouver7036256323024481
Kamloops7029361420523163
Prince George7023385421128855

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Moose Jaw 2 Prince Albert 1 (SO)

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 3

Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 1

Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 1

Tri-City 4 Everett 2

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)

Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 6 Prince George 3

Seattle 6 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Saskatoon at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.