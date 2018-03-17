WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Moose Jaw71521522322211108
x-Swift Current71471752281211101
x-Regina7140255124323286
x-Brandon7139273226725183
x-Prince Albert7132269424124577
Saskatoon7134333123227272

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Medicine Hat7136278025824980
x-Lethbridge7132336024125870
x-Red Deer71273110320924567
Kootenay7126385221027559
Calgary7023369221626857
Edmonton7021416219630550

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
x-Everett7146202323816697
x-Portland7044211426920493
x-Spokane7039253327323384
x-Tri-City7037248124724383
x-Seattle7033278224325276

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Kelowna7142225227224891
x-Victoria7139264228625684
x-Vancouver7136266323224981
Kamloops7129371420623263
Prince George7124385421228957

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Moose Jaw 2 Prince Albert 1 (SO)

Brandon 5 Saskatoon 3

Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 1

Edmonton 5 Lethbridge 1

Tri-City 4 Everett 2

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)

Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 6 Prince George 3

Seattle 6 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Saskatoon 2 Prince Albert 1

Brandon 6 Moose Jaw 5 (OT)

Regina 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Kootenay 6 Red Deer 2

Medicine Hat 4 Lethbridge 2

Prince George 4 Kamloops 2

Portland 8 Seattle 3

Tri-City 2 Spokane 1

Kelowna 5 Vancouver 2

Everett 3 Victoria 2

Saturday's results

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.