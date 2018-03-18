HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Moose Jaw 71 52 15 2 2 326 213 108 x-Swift Current 71 47 17 5 2 282 212 101 x-Regina 71 40 25 5 1 244 233 86 x-Brandon 71 39 27 3 2 269 255 83 x-Prince Albert 71 32 26 9 4 242 248 77 Saskatoon 71 34 33 3 1 235 273 72

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Medicine Hat 71 36 27 8 0 259 249 80 x-Lethbridge 71 32 33 6 0 241 259 70 x-Red Deer 71 27 31 10 3 209 247 67 Kootenay 71 26 38 5 2 212 275 59 Calgary 70 23 36 9 2 219 268 57 Edmonton 70 21 41 6 2 196 308 50

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts x-Everett 71 46 20 2 3 238 166 97 x-Portland 70 44 21 1 4 269 206 93 x-Spokane 70 39 25 3 3 273 233 84 x-Tri-City 70 37 24 8 1 247 243 83 x-Seattle 70 33 27 8 2 245 252 76

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts xy-Kelowna 71 42 22 5 2 272 248 91 x-Victoria 71 39 26 4 2 286 256 84 x-Vancouver 71 36 26 6 3 232 249 81 Kamloops 71 29 37 1 4 206 232 63 Prince George 71 24 38 5 4 212 289 57

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)

Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 6 Prince George 3

Seattle 6 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Saskatoon 2 Prince Albert 1

Brandon 6 Moose Jaw 5 (OT)

Regina 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Kootenay 6 Red Deer 2

Medicine Hat 4 Lethbridge 2

Prince George 4 Kamloops 2

Portland 8 Seattle 3

Tri-City 2 Spokane 1

Kelowna 5 Vancouver 2

Everett 3 Victoria 2

Saturday's results

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 6:05 p.m.

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.