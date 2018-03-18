HKO-WHL-Standings
Published 12:06 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
WHL
All Times Local
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Moose Jaw
|72
|52
|15
|2
|3
|326
|216
|109
|x-Swift Current
|71
|47
|17
|5
|2
|283
|213
|101
|x-Regina
|71
|40
|25
|5
|1
|245
|234
|86
|x-Brandon
|72
|40
|27
|3
|2
|272
|255
|85
|x-Prince Albert
|71
|32
|26
|9
|4
|245
|250
|77
|Saskatoon
|71
|34
|33
|3
|1
|237
|276
|72
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Medicine Hat
|71
|36
|27
|8
|0
|260
|252
|80
|x-Lethbridge
|71
|32
|33
|6
|0
|244
|260
|70
|x-Red Deer
|71
|27
|31
|10
|3
|209
|250
|67
|Kootenay
|71
|26
|38
|5
|2
|215
|275
|59
|Calgary
|71
|24
|36
|9
|2
|223
|269
|59
|Edmonton
|71
|21
|42
|6
|2
|197
|312
|50
Western Conference
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Everett
|71
|46
|20
|2
|3
|244
|167
|97
|x-Portland
|71
|44
|22
|1
|4
|270
|209
|93
|x-Spokane
|70
|39
|25
|3
|3
|276
|234
|84
|x-Tri-City
|70
|37
|24
|8
|1
|248
|246
|83
|x-Seattle
|71
|34
|27
|8
|2
|248
|253
|78
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|xy-Kelowna
|71
|42
|22
|5
|2
|278
|249
|91
|x-Victoria
|71
|39
|26
|4
|2
|287
|262
|84
|x-Vancouver
|71
|36
|26
|6
|3
|233
|255
|81
|Kamloops
|71
|29
|37
|1
|4
|211
|236
|63
|Prince George
|71
|24
|38
|5
|4
|216
|294
|57
Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2
Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2
Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)
Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)
Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1
Kelowna 6 Prince George 3
Seattle 6 Spokane 3
Friday's results
Saskatoon 2 Prince Albert 1
Brandon 6 Moose Jaw 5 (OT)
Regina 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)
Kootenay 6 Red Deer 2
Medicine Hat 4 Lethbridge 2
Prince George 4 Kamloops 2
Portland 8 Seattle 3
Tri-City 2 Spokane 1
Kelowna 5 Vancouver 2
Everett 3 Victoria 2
Saturday's results
Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.
Brandon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (SO)
Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Calgary 7 Edmonton 1
Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Seattle 5 Portland 1
Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's results
Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.