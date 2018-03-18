WHL

All Times Local

Eastern Conference

East Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Moose Jaw72521523326216109
x-Swift Current71471752283213101
x-Regina7140255124523486
x-Brandon7240273227225585
x-Prince Albert7132269424525077
Saskatoon7134333123727672

Central Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Medicine Hat7136278026025280
x-Lethbridge7132336024426070
x-Red Deer71273110320925067
Kootenay7126385221527559
Calgary7124369222326959
Edmonton7121426219731250

Western Conference

U.S. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Everett7146202324416797
x-Portland7144221427020993
x-Spokane7039253327623484
x-Tri-City7037248124824683
x-Seattle7134278224825378

B.C. Division

GPWLOTLSOLGFGAPts
xy-Kelowna7142225227824991
x-Victoria7139264228726284
x-Vancouver7136266323325581
Kamloops7129371421123663
Prince George7124385421629457

Note: x - clinched playoff berth; y - clinched division; Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Wednesday's results

Saskatoon 5 Swift Current 2

Red Deer 5 Lethbridge 2

Calgary 3 Kootenay 2 (SO)

Regina 3 Prince Albert 2 (SO)

Vancouver 4 Kamloops 1

Kelowna 6 Prince George 3

Seattle 6 Spokane 3

Friday's results

Saskatoon 2 Prince Albert 1

Brandon 6 Moose Jaw 5 (OT)

Regina 3 Swift Current 2 (OT)

Kootenay 6 Red Deer 2

Medicine Hat 4 Lethbridge 2

Prince George 4 Kamloops 2

Portland 8 Seattle 3

Tri-City 2 Spokane 1

Kelowna 5 Vancouver 2

Everett 3 Victoria 2

Saturday's results

Prince Albert at Saskatoon, 7:05 p.m.

Brandon 5 Moose Jaw 4 (SO)

Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Calgary 7 Edmonton 1

Regina at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Seattle 5 Portland 1

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's results

Edmonton at Calgary, 2 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 5:05 p.m.