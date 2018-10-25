HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 14 10 2 2 0 45 29 22 Victoria 11 8 3 0 0 35 31 16 Prince George 12 5 6 0 1 26 38 11 Kelowna 15 5 10 0 0 45 53 10 Kamloops 10 3 6 0 1 29 39 7

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Portland 11 7 3 0 1 46 33 15 Spokane 12 6 3 1 2 44 43 15 Seattle 10 6 2 2 0 40 31 14 Tri-City 11 7 4 0 0 43 32 14 Everett 12 7 5 0 0 35 30 14

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 14 13 1 0 0 70 26 26 Saskatoon 12 8 3 1 0 42 34 17 Brandon 11 6 2 2 1 45 36 15 Moose Jaw 10 5 3 2 0 29 35 12 Regina 12 3 9 0 0 29 53 6 Swift Current 13 1 12 0 0 26 59 2

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 12 8 3 1 0 42 39 17 Lethbridge 13 6 4 1 2 54 52 15 Medicine Hat 13 6 6 0 1 39 45 13 Edmonton 14 6 7 0 1 51 55 13 Calgary 13 4 7 2 0 42 56 10 Kootenay 11 3 5 2 1 39 47 9

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Sunday's results

Prince George 3 Swift Current 1

Edmonton 6 Kootenay 3

Everett 5 Regina 1

Vancouver 3 Kelowna 1

Tuesday's results

Red Deer 3 Calgary 1

Lethbridge 2 Brandon 1

Prince Albert 3 Everett 0

Tri-City 5 Prince George 1

Kelowna 3 Swift Current 2

Wednesday's results

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Everett at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Friday's games

Edmonton at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saskatoon at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Regina, 7 p.m.

Everett at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Portland at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Kamloops at Portland, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Everett at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Regina at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Red Deer at Kootenay, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Saskatoon at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 4 p.m.

Brandon at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Kamloops at Portland, 5 p.m.