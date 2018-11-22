HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|69
|52
|30
|Victoria
|18
|12
|6
|0
|0
|56
|55
|24
|Prince George
|22
|9
|10
|1
|2
|52
|69
|21
|Kelowna
|23
|9
|13
|1
|0
|64
|79
|19
|Kamloops
|20
|8
|10
|1
|1
|67
|68
|18
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|25
|17
|7
|1
|0
|84
|57
|35
|Portland
|22
|13
|7
|0
|2
|86
|71
|28
|Spokane
|23
|12
|8
|1
|2
|86
|84
|27
|Tri-City
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|67
|62
|24
|Seattle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|0
|61
|68
|19
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|22
|21
|1
|0
|0
|107
|36
|42
|Saskatoon
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|79
|69
|30
|Brandon
|21
|10
|5
|3
|3
|73
|70
|26
|Moose Jaw
|19
|10
|5
|3
|1
|65
|55
|24
|Regina
|23
|8
|15
|0
|0
|67
|98
|16
|Swift Current
|23
|3
|18
|1
|1
|42
|95
|8
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Red Deer
|21
|15
|5
|1
|0
|78
|63
|31
|Edmonton
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|98
|83
|29
|Medicine Hat
|24
|10
|11
|1
|2
|70
|83
|23
|Lethbridge
|21
|9
|8
|2
|2
|84
|88
|22
|Calgary
|23
|8
|13
|2
|0
|81
|91
|18
|Kootenay
|25
|7
|14
|3
|1
|73
|113
|18
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Sunday's results
Kamloops 7 Prince George 3
Moose Jaw 9 Kootenay 1
Victoria 3 Vancouver 1
Spokane 3 Everett 2 (OT)
Tuesday's results
Prince Albert 5 Lethbridge 1
Regina 3 Kamloops 2
Everett 4 Calgary 0
Wednesday's results
Edmonton at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Portland, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 7:05 p.m.
Regina at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Edmonton at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.
Lethbridge at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.
Red Deer at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Regina at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday's games
Lethbridge at Moose Jaw, 2:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Swift Current, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 6 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Saskatoon at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Victoria at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Kamloops at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.
Kelowna at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Calgary at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's games
Everett at Portland, 5 p.m.