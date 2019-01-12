HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 38 24 12 2 0 119 88 50 Victoria 37 21 15 1 0 114 113 43 Kelowna 40 17 19 3 1 102 125 38 Kamloops 38 15 20 2 1 113 126 33 Prince George 39 14 22 1 2 87 128 31

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 42 32 8 1 1 148 84 66 Portland 41 25 11 3 2 176 132 55 Spokane 40 23 13 2 2 146 137 50 Tri-City 37 20 15 1 1 115 115 42 Seattle 38 13 21 4 0 131 149 30

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 41 35 5 0 1 191 92 71 Saskatoon 43 26 12 5 0 152 129 57 Moose Jaw 37 21 9 5 2 124 115 49 Brandon 38 16 16 3 3 129 134 38 Regina 42 12 28 1 1 109 169 26 Swift Current 40 8 29 2 1 87 166 19

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Lethbridge 40 22 10 4 4 165 155 52 Red Deer 39 23 13 2 1 138 130 49 Edmonton 42 21 14 4 3 162 143 49 Medicine Hat 41 22 16 1 2 136 134 47 Calgary 40 20 16 3 1 151 144 44 Kootenay 43 8 28 6 1 115 202 23

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Saskatoon 4 Seattle 3

Portland 4 Brandon 3

Prince George 1 Tri-City 0

Wednesday's results

Seattle 4 Prince Albert 1

Calgary 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO)

Red Deer 3 Swift Current 2

Portland 5 Regina 2

Lethbridge 3 Kootenay 2

Victoria 5 Kamloops 3

Spokane 4 Prince George 2

Everett 4 Kelowna 2

Friday's results

Calgary 4 Saskatoon 3 (OT)

Portland at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Brandon, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Regina at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Calgary at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Portland at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Regina, 7 p.m.

Kootenay at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Kamloops at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Kelowna at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Everett at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's games

Brandon at Swift Current, 4 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Victoria at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Kootenay at Swift Current, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Kootenay at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.