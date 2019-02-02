HKO-WHL-Standings

WHL

All Times Local

Western Conference

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Vancouver 47 32 12 2 1 153 111 67 Victoria 46 24 20 1 1 133 141 50 Kelowna 49 20 24 4 1 121 153 45 Kamloops 48 19 25 3 1 137 159 42 Prince George 48 16 27 3 2 105 156 37

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Everett 49 35 12 1 1 167 98 72 Portland 49 30 14 3 2 200 151 65 Spokane 47 25 17 2 3 168 158 55 Tri-City 46 25 18 2 1 139 143 53 Seattle 47 19 22 5 1 159 171 44

Eastern Conference

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Prince Albert 49 41 6 0 2 226 113 84 Saskatoon 49 29 13 7 0 177 146 65 Moose Jaw 46 27 11 6 2 157 128 62 Brandon 47 21 19 3 4 158 160 49 Regina 50 13 34 1 2 130 206 29 Swift Current 48 10 35 2 1 108 199 23

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Edmonton 50 27 15 4 4 187 163 62 Red Deer 47 28 16 2 1 163 150 59 Medicine Hat 48 27 17 2 2 159 155 58 Lethbridge 48 25 15 4 4 178 181 58 Calgary 48 25 19 3 1 177 165 54 Kootenay 50 10 32 7 1 137 232 28

Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.

Tuesday's results

Calgary 5 Regina 2

Edmonton 4 Brandon 3 (SO)

Wednesday's results

Calgary 6 Swift Current 2

Brandon 4 Red Deer 0

Vancouver 3 Kamloops 2 (OT)

Seattle 3 Kelowna 2 (OT)

Spokane 7 Portland 2

Friday's results

Saskatoon at Regina, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Swift Current at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Seattle, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday's games

Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.

Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.

Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.

Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Kootenay, 7 p.m.

Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.