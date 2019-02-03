HKO-WHL-Standings
WHL
All Times Local
Western Conference
B.C. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Vancouver
|48
|32
|13
|2
|1
|153
|114
|67
|Victoria
|47
|25
|20
|1
|1
|138
|143
|52
|Kelowna
|50
|20
|25
|4
|1
|121
|157
|45
|Kamloops
|49
|20
|25
|3
|1
|141
|160
|44
|Prince George
|49
|16
|28
|3
|2
|106
|160
|37
U.S. Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Everett
|50
|36
|12
|1
|1
|172
|100
|74
|Portland
|50
|31
|14
|3
|2
|203
|151
|67
|Spokane
|48
|26
|17
|2
|3
|172
|158
|57
|Tri-City
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|141
|148
|53
|Seattle
|48
|19
|23
|5
|1
|161
|176
|44
Eastern Conference
East Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Prince Albert
|50
|41
|7
|0
|2
|227
|116
|84
|Saskatoon
|50
|30
|13
|7
|0
|179
|148
|67
|Moose Jaw
|47
|28
|11
|6
|2
|159
|130
|64
|Brandon
|48
|22
|19
|3
|4
|163
|164
|51
|Regina
|51
|13
|35
|1
|2
|130
|207
|29
|Swift Current
|49
|10
|36
|2
|1
|109
|201
|23
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|15
|4
|4
|191
|164
|64
|Lethbridge
|49
|26
|15
|4
|4
|183
|183
|60
|Red Deer
|48
|28
|17
|2
|1
|165
|155
|59
|Medicine Hat
|49
|27
|18
|2
|2
|160
|156
|58
|Calgary
|49
|25
|19
|4
|1
|181
|170
|55
|Kootenay
|51
|11
|32
|7
|1
|139
|233
|30
Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns.
Wednesday's results
Calgary 6 Swift Current 2
Brandon 4 Red Deer 0
Vancouver 3 Kamloops 2 (OT)
Seattle 3 Kelowna 2 (OT)
Spokane 7 Portland 2
Friday's results
Saskatoon 3 Regina 1
Edmonton 6 Prince Albert 3
Moose Jaw 6 Medicine Hat 1
Lethbridge 6 Red Deer 2
Kootenay 3 Swift Current 2
Brandon 6 Calgary 5 (OT)
Portland 3 Vancouver 0
Kamloops 4 Prince George 1
Victoria 5 Tri-City 2
Spokane 4 Kelowna 0
Everett 5 Seattle 2
Saturday's results
Edmonton at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Moose Jaw at Prince Albert, 7 p.m.
Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m.
Swift Current at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Red Deer, 7 p.m.
Brandon at Medicine Hat, 7:30 p.m.
Prince George at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Saskatoon at Brandon, 7 p.m.
Regina at Lethbridge, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Moose Jaw at Saskatoon, 7 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Kootenay, 7 p.m.
Prince Albert at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Regina at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Prince George, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.
Spokane at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.