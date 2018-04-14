HKO-WHL-Sums-Bdn-Let

Hurricanes 3, Wheat Kings 0

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Morrison 11 (Bellerive, Prefontaine) 10:09 (sh).

Missed penalty shot — Ross Let, 9:15.

Penalties — Cozens Let, Higson Bdn (roughing) 0:50; Mattheos Bdn (elbowing) 5:15; Cox Let (tripping) 8:40; Shearer Bdn (checking from behind) 16:06; Blocker Let, Hartje Bdn (roughing) 16:06.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Barlage 4 (Olson, Elmer) 10:53 (pp).

Penalties — Hartje Bdn, Ross Let (slashing) 1:20; Schneider Bdn (checking from behind) 3:26; Addison Let (interference) 6:17; McCartney Bdn (high sticking) 9:13.

Third Period

3. Lethbridge, Morrison 12 (unassisted) 19:54 (en).

Penalties — Jeri-Leon Let (hooking) 4:19.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 11 12 9 _ 32 Lethbridge 11 10 9 _ 30

Goal — Brandon: Myskiw (L, 5-3-1). Lethbridge: Flodell (W, 8-2-0).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-3; Lethbridge: 1-4.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Derek Zalaski. Linesmen — Cody Huseby, Jared Mackey.

Attendance — 5,249 at Lethbridge, Alta.