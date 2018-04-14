HKO-WHL-Sums-Bdn-Let
Published 11:38 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018
Hurricanes 3, Wheat Kings 0
First Period
1. Lethbridge, Morrison 11 (Bellerive, Prefontaine) 10:09 (sh).
Missed penalty shot — Ross Let, 9:15.
Penalties — Cozens Let, Higson Bdn (roughing) 0:50; Mattheos Bdn (elbowing) 5:15; Cox Let (tripping) 8:40; Shearer Bdn (checking from behind) 16:06; Blocker Let, Hartje Bdn (roughing) 16:06.
Second Period
2. Lethbridge, Barlage 4 (Olson, Elmer) 10:53 (pp).
Penalties — Hartje Bdn, Ross Let (slashing) 1:20; Schneider Bdn (checking from behind) 3:26; Addison Let (interference) 6:17; McCartney Bdn (high sticking) 9:13.
Third Period
3. Lethbridge, Morrison 12 (unassisted) 19:54 (en).
Penalties — Jeri-Leon Let (hooking) 4:19.
Shots on goal by
|Brandon
|11
|12
|9
|_
|32
|Lethbridge
|11
|10
|9
|_
|30
Goal — Brandon: Myskiw (L, 5-3-1). Lethbridge: Flodell (W, 8-2-0).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 0-3; Lethbridge: 1-4.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Derek Zalaski. Linesmen — Cody Huseby, Jared Mackey.
Attendance — 5,249 at Lethbridge, Alta.