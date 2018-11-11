https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Cougars-Giants-13381506.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Cougars-Giants
Giants 2, Cougars 1
First Period
1. Prince George, Bowie 1 (Kjemhus, Crossley) 6:10.
Penalties — Svejkovsky Van (too many men) 3:53; Leppard Pg (holding) 12:51.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Ho 1 (Patrician, Svejkovsky) 11:44.
3. Vancouver, McNabb 1 (Dmytriw) 15:07.
Penalties — Nielsen Van (high sticking) 6:16.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Byram Van (tripping) 7:23.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|7
|9
|17
|_
|33
|Vancouver
|11
|13
|5
|_
|29
Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (L, ). Vancouver: Miner (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-3; Vancouver: 0-1.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Michael Labbe, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 3,566 at Vancouver.
View Comments