HKO-WHL-Sums-Cougars-Giants

Cougars 1, Giants 0

First Period

1. Prince George, Browne 4 (Mikhalchuk, Maser) 8:00 (pp).

Penalties — Plouffe Van (boarding) 6:51; Perepeluk Pg (roughing) 12:57; Ettinger Van (slashing) 16:23.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Dmytriw Van (tripping) 12:08; Rhinehart Pg (cross checking) 19:03.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Schoettler Pg (holding) 1:50; Kannok Leipert Van (slashing) 8:55; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Valenti) 10:12; Leppard Pg (tripping) 12:21.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 12 12 8 _ 32 Vancouver 8 10 8 _ 26

Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-5; Vancouver: 0-4.

Referees — Nick Panter, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Adam Harris, Josh Long.

Attendance — 3,124 at Vancouver.