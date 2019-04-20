https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Prince-Albert-13782084.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Prince Albert
Raiders 1, Oil Kings 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Russell Edm (cross checking) 10:10; Sapego Pa (hooking) 12:03; Benjafield Edm (tripping) 13:16; Warm Edm (tripping) 18:41.
Second Period
1. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 4 (Pachal) 1:48.
Penalties — Warm Edm (tripping) 4:41; Kelly Pa (cross checking) 9:00.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Fyten Edm, Pachal Pa (roughing) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|7
|8
|11
|_
|26
|Prince Albert
|10
|11
|3
|_
|24
Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Prince Albert: 0-4.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Travis Toomey.
Attendance — 3,289 at Prince Albert.
