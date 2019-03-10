Thunderbirds 2, Silvertips 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — McNelly Sea (cross checking) 4:30; Mitchell Evt, McNelly Sea (major, major-fighting) 8:09; Wedman Sea (tripping) 15:20.

Second Period

1. Seattle, Volcan 22 (Kubicek, Richards) 9:34 (pp).

2. Everett, Holmes 12 (Dewar, Andrusiak) 14:37.

Penalties — Vitelli Evt (hooking) 7:43.

Third Period

3. Seattle, Volcan 23 (Wedman, Kubicek) 17:39.

Penalties — Bauer Sea (checking from behind) 18:09.

Shots on goal by

Everett 16 18 13 _ 47
Seattle 3 10 7 _ 20

Goal — Everett: Wolf (L, ). Seattle: Ross (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-3; Seattle: 1-1.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Adam Harris.

Attendance — 5,776 at Seattle.