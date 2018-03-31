HKO-WHL-Sums-Evt-Sea
Published 1:28 am, Saturday, March 31, 2018
Silvertips 7, Thunderbirds 3
First Period
1. Everett, Bajkov 3 (Dewar, Davis) 12:10 (pp).
2. Everett, Davis 1 (Sutter, Vala) 12:48.
3. Seattle, Volcan 2 (Lee) 13:12.
4. Everett, Dewar 1 (unassisted) 19:26.
Penalties — MacLean Sea (hooking) 2:56; Bajkov Evt (holding opp. stick) 2:56; Wedman Sea (slashing) 11:53; Fairbrother Evt (holding) 19:00.
Second Period
5. Everett, Richards 1 (Fonteyne, Bajkov) 3:45.
6. Everett, O'Rourke 1 (Gerth) 13:08.
Penalties — Philp Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:19; Dewar Evt (roughing) 4:19; Sharp Evt (elbowing) 7:44; Wedman Sea (roughing) 8:33; Wedman Sea (delay of game) 19:11.
Third Period
7. Seattle, Hamaliuk 1 (Wedman, Bargar) 1:36.
8. Seattle, Wedman 1 (MacLean) 6:41.
9. Everett, Sutter 1 (Pilon, Dewar) 15:37.
10. Everett, Fonteyne 3 (unassisted) 17:15 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|18
|11
|7
|_
|36
|Seattle
|14
|8
|9
|_
|31
Goal — Everett: Hart (W, 3-0-1). Seattle: Hughes (L, 1-3-0).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Seattle: 0-2.
Referees — Mark Pearce, Brett Iverson. Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Adam Brastad.
Attendance — 4,175 at Kent.