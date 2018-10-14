HKO-WHL-Sums-Giants-Royals
Royals 3, Giants 2 (OT)
First Period
1. Victoria, Oliver 5 (Fizer, Jerome) 12:13 (pp).
2. Vancouver, Malm 8 (Koch) 18:52.
Penalties — Bulych Van (interference) 10:51; Kannok Leipert Van, Sidaway Vic (roughing) 16:55.
Second Period
3. Victoria, Cutler 3 (Jerome, Oliver) 13:08.
Penalties — Prowse Vic (cross checking) 1:39; Hardy Van (tripping) 6:34; Hardy Van (delay of game) 9:57.
Third Period
4. Vancouver, Roman 3 (Koch, Dmytriw) 3:36 (pp).
Penalties — Fizer Vic (hooking) 1:49; Dmytriw Van (tripping) 4:37; Bulych Van (interference) 9:51.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Vancouver
|11
|5
|11
|1
|_
|28
|Victoria
|7
|9
|4
|3
|_
|23
Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (16 shots, 14 saves). Victoria: Outhouse (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-2; Victoria: 1-5.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Liam Reid.
Attendance — 4,963 at Victoria.