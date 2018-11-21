HKO-WHL-Sums-Hurricanes-Raiders

Raiders 5, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Leason 20 (Kelly, Pachal) 4:30.

Penalties — Nachbaur Pa (slashing) 10:29.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Ross 12 (unassisted) 0:28.

3. Prince Albert, Pachal 3 (Hayes, McDonald) 18:55.

Penalties — Ross Let (hooking) 14:30; Wilson Let (interference) 19:46.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Leason 21 (unassisted) 7:03 (sh).

5. Prince Albert, Leason 22 (Kelly, Pachal) 11:35.

6. Prince Albert, McDonald 3 (Kelly) 17:00 (sh).

Penalties — Merezhko Let (boarding) 3:45; Hayes Pa (holding) 6:01; Pearce Pa (high sticking) 12:59; McDonald Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:55; Cozens Let, Pachal Pa (roughing) 13:55; Ross Let, Hayes Pa (roughing) 16:43; Ross Let, Hayes Pa, Pachal Pa (misconduct, game misconduct) 16:43; Pachal Pa (major, major-interference) 16:43.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 11 10 9 _ 30 Prince Albert 11 13 14 _ 38

Goal — Lethbridge: Klassen (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-5; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Aydon Brown, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 2,422 at Prince Albert.