Blazers 6, Cougars 5 (SO)

First Period

1. Prince George, O'Brien 16 (Maser, Bethune) 6:10 (pp).

Penalties — Benjafield Kam (hooking) 4:49; Walton Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:02; Rhinehart P.g (holding) 19:43.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Stuart 16 (Ludwar, Zary) 3:37.

3. Kamloops, Harrison 1 (Chyzowski, Smith) 4:42.

4. Prince George, Perepeluk 2 (Browne, Bowie) 6:31.

5. Prince George, Bowie 2 (Browne, MacPhee) 10:38.

6. Kamloops, Zary 10 (Stuart, Ludwar) 11:39.

7. Kamloops, Smith 21 (Benjafield) 15:31.

8. Kamloops, Zary 11 (Kneen) 19:33 (pp).

9. Prince George, MacPhee 2 (Bethune, O'Brien) 19:56.

Penalties — Smith Kam, Crossley P.g (major, major-fighting) 6:07; Smith Kam (high sticking) 6:07; Crossley P.g (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 6:07; Kryski P.g (hooking) 12:49; Leppard P.g (delay of game) 15:43; Perepeluk P.g (cross checking) 19:02.

Third Period

10. Prince George, O'Brien 17 (Leppard, Rhinehart) 12:56.

Penalties — Strange Kam (slashing) 1:49.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Kamloops wins 2-0

Prince George: , O'Brien miss, Bethune miss.

Kamloops: , Zary goal, Chyzowski goal.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops111592_37
Prince George710134_34

Goal — Kamloops: Palaga (W, 5-7-0-1). Prince George: Gauthier (L, 8-18-1-2).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-5; Prince George: 1-3.

Referees — Adam Griffiths, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Nick Albinati.

Attendance — 5,106 at Prince George, B.C.