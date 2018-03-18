HKO-WHL-Sums-Kam-P.g
Published 1:11 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
Blazers 6, Cougars 5 (SO)
First Period
1. Prince George, O'Brien 16 (Maser, Bethune) 6:10 (pp).
Penalties — Benjafield Kam (hooking) 4:49; Walton Kam (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:02; Rhinehart P.g (holding) 19:43.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Stuart 16 (Ludwar, Zary) 3:37.
3. Kamloops, Harrison 1 (Chyzowski, Smith) 4:42.
4. Prince George, Perepeluk 2 (Browne, Bowie) 6:31.
5. Prince George, Bowie 2 (Browne, MacPhee) 10:38.
6. Kamloops, Zary 10 (Stuart, Ludwar) 11:39.
7. Kamloops, Smith 21 (Benjafield) 15:31.
8. Kamloops, Zary 11 (Kneen) 19:33 (pp).
9. Prince George, MacPhee 2 (Bethune, O'Brien) 19:56.
Penalties — Smith Kam, Crossley P.g (major, major-fighting) 6:07; Smith Kam (high sticking) 6:07; Crossley P.g (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 6:07; Kryski P.g (hooking) 12:49; Leppard P.g (delay of game) 15:43; Perepeluk P.g (cross checking) 19:02.
Third Period
10. Prince George, O'Brien 17 (Leppard, Rhinehart) 12:56.
Penalties — Strange Kam (slashing) 1:49.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shootout — Kamloops wins 2-0
Prince George: , O'Brien miss, Bethune miss.
Kamloops: , Zary goal, Chyzowski goal.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|11
|15
|9
|2
|_
|37
|Prince George
|7
|10
|13
|4
|_
|34
Goal — Kamloops: Palaga (W, 5-7-0-1). Prince George: Gauthier (L, 8-18-1-2).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-5; Prince George: 1-3.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Nick Albinati.
Attendance — 5,106 at Prince George, B.C.