HKO-WHL-Sums-Kel-Van

Rockets 5, Giants 2

First Period

1. Kelowna, Twarynski 44 (unassisted) 10:40 (sh).

2. Kelowna, Twarynski 45 (Zabransky) 13:14 (pp).

3. Kelowna, Ballhorn 6 (Brennan, Skvrne) 18:31.

Penalties — Topping Kel (hooking) 4:32; Ballhorn Kel (kneeing) 8:41; Skeoch Van (roughing) 11:34; Holt Van (hooking) 15:58.

Second Period

4. Vancouver, Ronning 61 (unassisted) 8:40.

Penalties — Zabransky Kel (delay of game) 3:29; Vancouver bench (too many men, served by Malm) 4:34; Byram Van (hooking) 4:46; Zabransky Kel (holding opp. stick) 13:02; Zabransky Kel (interference) 15:07.

Third Period

5. Kelowna, Topping 20 (Kindree, Mattson) 10:28.

6. Vancouver, Watts 17 (Dmytriw, Hardy) 17:38.

7. Kelowna, Topping 21 (unassisted) 18:35 (en).

Penalties — Ronning Van (high sticking) 0:10; Bruggen-Cate Kel (slashing) 0:33; Hair Kel (tripping) 7:59.

Shots on goal by

Kelowna 10 7 9 _ 26 Vancouver 17 10 12 _ 39

Goal — Kelowna: Salmond (W, 13-10-0-1). Vancouver: Miner (L, 3-3-0-0).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-5; Vancouver: 0-7.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Michael Labbe, Scott Mackey.

Attendance — 4,624 at Langley, B.C.