Hurricanes 3, Tigers 2

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 16 (Gally, Jevne) 0:25.

Penalties — Addison Let (interference) 11:17.

Second Period

2. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 17 (unassisted) 1:03 (sh).

3. Lethbridge, Cox 2 (Blocker, Jeri-Leon) 8:11.

4. Lethbridge, Bellerive 46 (Wilson, Cozens) 17:19.

Penalties — Quenneville M.h (hooking) 0:34; Rubins M.h (tripping) 5:21.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Barlage 7 (Zudilov, Franklin) 1:14.

Penalties — Jones Let (tripping) 3:31; Morrison Let (slashing) 7:52.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge7115_23
Medicine Hat11915_35

Goal — Lethbridge: Flodell (W, 38-18-4-0). Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, 16-13-4-0).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 0-3.

Referees — Jordan Lightbown, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 4,046 at Medicine Hat, Alta.