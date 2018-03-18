HKO-WHL-Sums-Let-M.h
Published 12:13 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
Hurricanes 3, Tigers 2
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 16 (Gally, Jevne) 0:25.
Penalties — Addison Let (interference) 11:17.
Second Period
2. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 17 (unassisted) 1:03 (sh).
3. Lethbridge, Cox 2 (Blocker, Jeri-Leon) 8:11.
4. Lethbridge, Bellerive 46 (Wilson, Cozens) 17:19.
Penalties — Quenneville M.h (hooking) 0:34; Rubins M.h (tripping) 5:21.
Third Period
5. Lethbridge, Barlage 7 (Zudilov, Franklin) 1:14.
Penalties — Jones Let (tripping) 3:31; Morrison Let (slashing) 7:52.
Shots on goal by
|Lethbridge
|7
|11
|5
|_
|23
|Medicine Hat
|11
|9
|15
|_
|35
Goal — Lethbridge: Flodell (W, 38-18-4-0). Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, 16-13-4-0).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Medicine Hat: 0-3.
Referees — Jordan Lightbown, Reagan Vetter. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.
Attendance — 4,046 at Medicine Hat, Alta.