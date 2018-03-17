HKO-WHL-Sums-M.h-Let

Tigers 4, Hurricanes 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Chyzowski M.h (hooking) 4:04; Anderson M.h (inter. on goaltender) 12:22; Craven M.h (slashing) 14:20; Barlage Let (interference) 14:40.

Second Period

1. Lethbridge, Addison 11 (Joseph) 4:26.

2. Medicine Hat, Williams 11 (Quenneville, Rubins) 12:13.

Penalties — Addison Let (roughing) 9:23; Brown M.h (too many men) 12:46; Quenneville M.h, Morrison Let (slashing) 16:02.

Third Period

3. Medicine Hat, Lockner 14 (Hamblin) 0:16.

4. Lethbridge, Bellerive 45 (Addison, Cozens) 11:41.

5. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 21 (Preziuso, Clayton) 17:23 (en).

6. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 15 (Chyzowski, Clayton) 18:38 (en).

Penalties — Gally M.h (holding) 0:53.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 10 12 17 _ 39 Lethbridge 14 10 6 _ 30

Goal — Medicine Hat: Bullion (W, 20-15-3-0). Lethbridge: Flodell (L, 37-18-4-0).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-3; Lethbridge: 0-6.

Referees — Brayden Arcand, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 5,203 at Lethbridge, Alta.