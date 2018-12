HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Lethbridge

Tigers 5, Hurricanes 4 (SO)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Second Period

1. Lethbridge, Hall 2 (Hall, Jeri-Leon) 7:33.

2. Medicine Hat, Jevne 19 (Brown, Clayton) 13:34.

3. Lethbridge, Henry 18 (Palivko, Wilson) 16:01.

4. Medicine Hat, Craven 2 (Hamblin, Preziuso) 18:10.

Penalties — Lockner Mh, Prefontaine Let (major, major-fighting) 4:31; Jeri-Leon Let (too many men) 5:20; Bellerive Let (roughing) 11:30.

Third Period

5. Lethbridge, Cozens 21 (Elmer, Jones) 2:07.

6. Lethbridge, Leschyshyn 25 (Addison, Bellerive) 2:54 (pp).

7. Medicine Hat, Craven 3 (Hamblin) 11:40.

8. Medicine Hat, Brown 5 (Clayton, Jevne) 17:58 (pp).

Penalties — Baker Mh (delay of game) 2:42; Chyzowski Mh (inter. on goaltender) 6:42; Prefontaine Let (high sticking) 16:46.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Elmer Let (too many men) 0:55.

Shootout — Medicine Hat wins 2-1

Lethbridge: Bellerive goal, Henry miss, Cozens miss, Ross miss.

Medicine Hat: Hamblin miss, Williams goal, Nassen miss, Jevne goal.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 9 12 11 1 _ 34 Lethbridge 15 11 14 0 _ 40

Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (W, ). Lethbridge: Klassen (35 shots, 31 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 1-4; Lethbridge: 1-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Matt Schoenroth, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 4,186 at Lethbridge.