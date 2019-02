HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Red Deer

Warriors 2, Rebels 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Zaytsev Rd (high sticking) 3:20; Gardiner Mj (interference) 15:16; Sukunda Mj, Davis Rd (roughing) 18:36; Brook Mj (holding) 19:30.

Second Period

1. Moose Jaw, Tracey 24 (Langan) 13:03.

2. Moose Jaw, Langan 39 (Taphorn, Gardiner) 16:44.

Penalties — Buyalski Mj, Sydlowski Rd (major, major-fighting) 5:42; Zaytsev Rd (checking to the head) 8:05; Sanders Mj (hooking) 14:09; Moose Jaw bench (unsportsmanlike cnd., served by Tracey) 19:56; Brook Mj, Sakowich Rd (roughing) 19:56.

Third Period

3. Red Deer, Davis 17 (Alexeyev, Hagel) 19:19.

Penalties — Anders Rd (delay of game) 5:51.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 7 7 7 _ 21 Red Deer 13 17 18 _ 48

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ). Red Deer: Anders (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 0-3; Red Deer: 0-4.

Referees — Steve Papp, Cody Rude. Linesmen — Ethan Cronkhite, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 4,484 at Red Deer.