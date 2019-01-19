https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose-Jaw-Victoria-13546289.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Victoria
Warriors 4, Royals 0
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Clouston Mj (tripping) 13:30.
Second Period
1. Moose Jaw, Langan 34 (Almeida) 9:27.
2. Moose Jaw, Langan 35 (Tracey, Almeida) 13:54.
3. Moose Jaw, Langan 36 (Almeida, Brook) 17:57 (pp).
Penalties — Miller Vic (checking from behind) 11:54; Miller Vic (roughing) 16:12.
Third Period
4. Moose Jaw, Taphorn 11 (Sanders) 3:08.
Penalties — Woo Mj (checking from behind) 3:30.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|4
|15
|10
|_
|29
|Victoria
|13
|10
|5
|_
|28
Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ). Victoria: Outhouse (L, ), Gould (10:02 third, 4 shots, 4 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-2; Victoria: 0-2.
Referees — Stephen Campbell, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Cole Cooke, Riley Friesen.
Attendance — 5,409 at Victoria.
View Comments