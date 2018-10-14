HKO-WHL-Sums-Oil Kings-Thunderbirds
Thunderbirds 7, Oil Kings 3
First Period
1. Seattle, Kubicek 3 (Lee, Kukuca) 3:40.
2. Edmonton, Kemp 7 (Souch, McLeod) 4:24.
Penalties — Volcan Sea (inter. on goaltender) 4:55; Lee Sea (holding) 15:34.
Second Period
3. Seattle, Kubicek 4 (Lee, Mount) 3:26.
4. Seattle, Hamaliuk 6 (Philp, Bauer) 5:11 (sh).
5. Edmonton, Keeler 1 (Kemp, Souch) 8:55.
6. Edmonton, Atkinson 3 (Pavlenko, Alistrov) 16:53.
7. Seattle, Andrusiak 5 (Volcan, Wedman) 19:40.
Penalties — Williams Sea (tripping) 4:58.
Third Period
8. Seattle, Philp 5 (Hamaliuk, Lee) 2:13 (pp).
9. Seattle, Philp 6 (Lee, Hamaliuk) 2:41 (pp).
10. Seattle, Andrusiak 6 (Kaluski, Volcan) 15:06.
Penalties — Lawson Edm (hooking) 2:04; Fix-Wolansky Edm (roughing) 2:32; Wedman Sea (hooking) 7:12; Kemp Edm (roughing) 8:47; Dowhaniuk Edm (tripping) 11:06; Luypen Edm, Davidson Sea (major, major-fighting) 18:43.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|18
|14
|9
|_
|41
|Seattle
|10
|13
|15
|_
|38
Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (L, ). Seattle: Hughes (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-4; Seattle: 2-4.
Referees — Jeff Ingram, Ian Jendro. Linesmen — Brett Mackey, Trevor Beaton.
Attendance — 3,656 at Seattle.