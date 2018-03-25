HKO-WHL-Sums-P.a-M.j
Published 12:02 am, Sunday, March 25, 2018
Warriors 3, Raiders 2 (1st OT)
First Period
1. Moose Jaw, Howden 1 (Jeannot, Halbgewachs) 18:55.
Penalties — Nagy P.a (tripping) 5:14; Sheen M.j (high sticking) 7:46; Sheen M.j, Kelly P.a (roughing) 7:46; McDonald P.a, Schuldhaus M.j (roughing) 19:26.
Second Period
2. Moose Jaw, Howden 2 (Halbgewachs) 0:11.
3. Prince Albert, Montgomery 1 (Sapego) 12:00.
Penalties — Sheen M.j (checking from behind, misconduct) 8:55; Nachbaur P.a (charging) 3:23; Clague M.j (high sticking) 16:45; McDonald P.a (slashing) 19:17.
Third Period
4. Prince Albert, Budik 1 (Miske, Nagy) 4:49 (pp).
Penalties — Howden M.j (roughing) 3:22; Jeannot M.j (charging) 5:01.
First Overtime
5. Moose Jaw, Almeida 1 (unassisted) 7:30.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|11
|7
|8
|4
|_
|30
|Moose Jaw
|14
|10
|12
|5
|_
|41
Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (L, 1-0-1). Moose Jaw: Willms (W, 1-1-0).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-5; Moose Jaw: 0-2.
Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Devin Kohlhauser.
Attendance — 4,031 at Moose Jaw, SK.