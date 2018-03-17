Cougars 4, Blazers 2

First Period

1. Kamloops, Loewen 36 (Benjafield, Kneen) 3:49 (pp).

2. Prince George, Kryski 7 (Colina, Moberg) 7:43 (pp).

3. Prince George, Rhinehart 3 (Bethune, Schoettler) 11:28.

4. Prince George, Kryski 8 (Colina) 14:45.

Penalties — Sigrist Kam, Kryski P.g (major, major-fighting) 1:28; Bowie P.g (hooking) 3:14; Appelt Kam (high sticking) 7:00; Crossley P.g, Loewen Kam (roughing) 10:51.

Second Period

5. Prince George, Crossley 4 (O'Brien, Bethune) 9:07.

Penalties — Rhinehart P.g (slashing) 2:55; Crossley P.g (tripping) 14:19.

Third Period

6. Kamloops, Zary 9 (Loewen, Stuart) 10:50.

Penalties — O'Brien P.g (charging) 11:49; Crossley P.g (interference) 16:39.

Shots on goal by

Prince George8129_29
Kamloops141822_54

Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (W, 3-3-0-2), Gauthier (13:10 first, 1 shots, 1 saves), DiLaura (14:30 first, 53 shots, 51 saves). Kamloops: Ferguson (L, 24-28-1-3).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-1; Kamloops: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Langin, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 4,253 at Kamloops, B.C.