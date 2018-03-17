HKO-WHL-Sums-P.g-Kam
Published 12:47 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
Cougars 4, Blazers 2
First Period
1. Kamloops, Loewen 36 (Benjafield, Kneen) 3:49 (pp).
2. Prince George, Kryski 7 (Colina, Moberg) 7:43 (pp).
3. Prince George, Rhinehart 3 (Bethune, Schoettler) 11:28.
4. Prince George, Kryski 8 (Colina) 14:45.
Penalties — Sigrist Kam, Kryski P.g (major, major-fighting) 1:28; Bowie P.g (hooking) 3:14; Appelt Kam (high sticking) 7:00; Crossley P.g, Loewen Kam (roughing) 10:51.
Second Period
5. Prince George, Crossley 4 (O'Brien, Bethune) 9:07.
Penalties — Rhinehart P.g (slashing) 2:55; Crossley P.g (tripping) 14:19.
Third Period
6. Kamloops, Zary 9 (Loewen, Stuart) 10:50.
Penalties — O'Brien P.g (charging) 11:49; Crossley P.g (interference) 16:39.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|8
|12
|9
|_
|29
|Kamloops
|14
|18
|22
|_
|54
Goal — Prince George: DiLaura (W, 3-3-0-2), Gauthier (13:10 first, 1 shots, 1 saves), DiLaura (14:30 first, 53 shots, 51 saves). Kamloops: Ferguson (L, 24-28-1-3).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 1-1; Kamloops: 1-5.
Referees — Mike Langin, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Dustin Minty.
Attendance — 4,253 at Kamloops, B.C.