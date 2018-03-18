Thunderbirds 5, Winterhawks 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Harsch 10 (Wedman, Moilanen) 3:41.

2. Seattle, Strand 25 (Neuls, Ottenbreit) 15:50 (pp).

Penalties — Hamaliuk Sea (holding) 0:14; Bellows Por (slashing) 5:14; Strand Sea (high sticking) 5:55; Lee Sea (tripping) 9:35; Strand Sea, R. Hughes Por (slashing) 9:58; Ludvig Por (slashing) 12:31; Cholowski Por (holding) 14:58; McKenzie Por (boarding) 19:02.

Second Period

3. Seattle, Ottenbreit 9 (Wedman, Volcan) 15:53.

Penalties — De Jong Por (slashing) 1:55; Strand Sea (slashing) 8:35; Williams Sea (tripping) 11:27; R. Hughes Por (tripping) 17:55.

Third Period

4. Portland, Jokiharju 12 (Bellows, Glass) 11:37 (pp).

5. Seattle, Andrusiak 35 (Neuls, Strand) 14:20 (pp).

6. Seattle, Neuls 22 (Hamaliuk, Andrusiak) 16:10.

Penalties — Newkirk Por (delay of game) 1:02; Gilliss Por, Wedman Sea (roughing) 7:27; Moilanen Sea (tripping) 11:10; Overhardt Por (inter. on goaltender) 12:14; Overhardt Por (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 13:36; De Jong Por (interference) 13:36; Newkirk Por, Lee Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:54; Hamaliuk Sea, Kolle Por (roughing) 18:54.

Shots on goal by

Portland12610_28
Seattle91011_30

Goal — Portland: Kehler (L, 30-16-1-4). Seattle: Hughes (W, 16-12-5-1).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-6; Seattle: 2-9.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Jeff Ingram. Linesmen — Nathan Van Oosten, Michael Bean.

Attendance — 6,160 at Kent, WA.