HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Lethbridge
Raiders 6, Hurricanes 5
First Period
1. Lethbridge, Elmer 22 (Wilson, Prefontaine) 5:42.
2. Prince Albert, Pearce 6 (Sapego, Martin) 12:40.
Penalties — Guhle Pa (interference) 7:04.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Kelly 25 (Moe, Martin) 1:48 (pp).
4. Prince Albert, Fonstad 25 (Gregor, Hayes) 7:25.
5. Lethbridge, Prefontaine 2 (Ross, Barlage) 8:59.
6. Lethbridge, Merezhko 4 (Henry, Ross) 13:53.
7. Lethbridge, Leschyshyn 30 (Cozens, Henry) 16:24.
8. Prince Albert, Montgomery 22 (Kelly, Pachal) 18:50.
Penalties — Elmer Let (boarding) 0:00; Wilson Let (delay of game) 19:10.
Third Period
9. Lethbridge, Leschyshyn 31 (Henry) 5:57 (sh).
10. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 12 (Gregor, Hannoun) 6:50 (pp).
11. Prince Albert, Fonstad 26 (unassisted) 13:23.
Penalties — Cozens Let (inter. on goaltender) 5:30.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|8
|15
|14
|_
|37
|Lethbridge
|10
|11
|13
|_
|34
Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (W, ). Lethbridge: Tetachuk (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 2-3; Lethbridge: 0-1.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Devin Kohlhauser.
Attendance — 4,434 at Lethbridge.