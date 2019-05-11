HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Vancouver
Giants 4, Raiders 3
First Period
1. Vancouver, Watts 7 (Nielsen, Joseph) 7:42.
2. Prince Albert, Protas 12 (Montgomery, Leason) 10:44.
Penalties — Roman Van (interference) 16:08.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Hannoun 13 (Leason) 2:45.
4. Vancouver, Byram 8 (Joseph, Watts) 3:35.
5. Vancouver, Koch 3 (Bafaro, Byram) 9:24.
6. Vancouver, Plouffe 6 (Holt, Dmytriw) 11:13.
7. Prince Albert, Gregor 11 (Wiesblatt, Fonstad) 15:54.
Penalties — Leason Pa (roughing) 0:36; Bafaro Van (slashing) 17:36.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|11
|14
|15
|_
|40
|Vancouver
|13
|12
|5
|_
|30
Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (L, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-2; Vancouver: 0-1.
Referees — Chris Crich, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Brett Mackey.
Attendance — 5,033 at Vancouver.