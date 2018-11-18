HKO-WHL-Sums-Rockets-Oil Kings
Rockets 3, Oil Kings 1
First Period
1. Edmonton, Kope 4 (Cap, Alistrov) 9:11.
2. Kelowna, Kindree 4 (Mattson, Foote) 11:53 (pp).
Penalties — Kindree Kel (hooking) 7:09; Benjafield Edm (interference) 11:21; Thomson Kel (cross checking) 19:30.
Second Period
3. Kelowna, Foote 12 (Mattson, Korczak) 10:06.
4. Kelowna, Foote 13 (Topping, Mattson) 10:38.
Penalties — Steffler Kel (delay of game) 2:10; Korczak Kel (interference) 12:26; Gavlas Edm (cross checking) 15:10.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Liwiski) 5:05.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|2
|7
|4
|_
|13
|Edmonton
|6
|9
|12
|_
|27
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Edmonton: Bilous (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-2; Edmonton: 0-5.
Referees — Taylor Burzminski, Cody Rude. Linesmen — Ethan Cronkhite, Travis Toomey.
Attendance — 8,458 at Edmonton.