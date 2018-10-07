HKO-WHL-Sums-Royals-Blazers

Royals 2, Blazers 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Zary) 2:51; Murray Vic (holding) 5:42; Walford Vic (roughing) 13:36; Onyebuchi Kam (delay of game) 16:14.

Second Period

1. Kamloops, Zary 2 (Kneen, Lang) 1:55.

2. Victoria, Oliver 4 (Fizer, Cutler) 5:54 (pp).

Penalties — Sillanpää Kam (cross checking) 4:41; Appelt Kam (boarding) 10:40; Doust Vic (tripping) 18:07.

Third Period

3. Victoria, Hannoun 4 (Prowse, Walford) 9:21.

Penalties — Mohr Kam (roughing) 1:50; Smith Vic (hooking) 5:40.

Shots on goal by

Victoria 7 7 8 _ 22 Kamloops 11 10 6 _ 27

Goal — Victoria: Outhouse (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 1-5; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Chris Crich, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Dave McMahon.

Attendance — 3,325 at Kamloops.