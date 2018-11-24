https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Royals-Rockets-13417852.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Royals-Rockets
Rockets 3, Royals 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Foote Kel (high sticking) 10:47; Walford Vic (holding) 11:20; Thomson Kel (roughing) 17:47.
Second Period
1. Kelowna, Topping 10 (Thomson, Kindree) 10:47 (pp).
Penalties — Cowell Kel (tripping) 1:55; Walford Vic (boarding) 6:30; Smith Vic (tripping) 9:32; Prowse Vic (hooking) 9:53.
Third Period
2. Kelowna, Kindree 5 (Gardiner) 14:05.
3. Victoria, Oliver 14 (Fizer) 18:18.
4. Kelowna, Mattson 9 (unassisted) 19:53 (en).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Victoria
|11
|5
|8
|_
|24
|Kelowna
|7
|14
|8
|_
|29
Goal — Victoria: Outhouse (L, ). Kelowna: Basran (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Victoria: 0-3; Kelowna: 1-4.
Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Layne Richardson, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 5,033 at Kelowna.
