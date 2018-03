HKO-WHL-Sums-S.c-Reg

Pats 3, Broncos 2 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Hájek Reg (tripping) 1:00; Swift Current bench (too many men, served by Wight) 4:43; Oksanen Reg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:36; Minulin S.c (holding) 12:36; Platt Reg (holding) 15:50.

Second Period

1. Swift Current, Gennaro 42 (Estephan, Minulin) 3:33 (pp).

2. Regina, Steel 33 (Mahura, Bradley) 5:12 (pp).

3. Regina, Legien 22 (Pouteau, Schioler) 14:06.

Penalties — Gabrielle Reg (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 1:36; Heponiemi S.c, Leschyshyn Reg (roughing) 1:36; Fyten S.c (major, major-check/behind, misconduct, game misconduct) 3:53; Fleury Reg (cross checking) 3:53; Khaira S.c, Pouteau Reg (major, major-fighting) 4:52; Khaira S.c (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct, instigator) 4:52; Regina bench (too many men, served by Pratt) 7:20; Gabrielle Reg (misconduct, mouthguard) 10:53; Sidaway Reg, King S.c (roughing) 10:53; Hyman Reg (cross checking) 18:32.

Third Period

4. Swift Current, Minulin 13 (Gennaro, Gawdin) 12:58 (pp).

Penalties — Leschyshyn Reg (double minor, spearing) 9:56; King S.c (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:52; Waitzner S.c, Pratt Reg (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 8:52; Mahovlich Reg, King S.c (major, major-fighting) 8:52; Swift Current bench (, served by Regnier) 8:52; Mahovlich Reg (boarding) 8:52; Pouteau Reg, Anderson S.c (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:13; Henry Reg (tripping) 18:08.

Overtime

5. Regina, Henry 14 (Bradley, Hájek) 2:49.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 14 7 10 2 _ 33 Regina 9 13 8 2 _ 32

Goal — Swift Current: Hofer (L, 8-3-1-1). Regina: Paddock (W, 19-7-1-1).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 2-8; Regina: 1-4.

Referees — Troy Murray, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Cam Kuffner.

Attendance — 6,484 at Regina, Sask.