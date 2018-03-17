HKO-WHL-Sums-Sea-Por
Published 1:01 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
Winterhawks 8, Thunderbirds 3
First Period
1. Seattle, Volcan 32 (Harsch) 17:44.
Penalties — Gricius Por (holding) 8:41.
Second Period
2. Portland, Jokiharju 11 (Glass, McKenzie) 4:46.
3. Portland, Glass 35 (Cholowski) 10:01 (pp).
4. Portland, Bellows 40 (Hanus, Hughes) 13:21.
5. Portland, Glass 36 (Gilliss, Hanus) 16:14.
Penalties — Harsch Sea (cross checking) 8:31; De Jong Por (interference) 10:28; Bellows Por (slashing) 19:46.
Third Period
6. Portland, McKenzie 46 (Glass) 3:47.
7. Seattle, Moilanen 22 (Andrusiak, Hamaliuk) 9:18.
8. Portland, Newkirk 8 (Bellows, Jokiharju) 10:21.
9. Portland, De Jong 6 (Hughes, Blichfeld) 13:06.
10. Portland, Glass 37 (Bellows) 14:02.
11. Seattle, Huo 3 (Philp, Lee) 14:36.
Penalties — Harsch Sea (high sticking) 4:11; Gricius Por (slashing) 7:14; Newkirk Por (roughing) 18:18.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|8
|9
|10
|_
|27
|Portland
|11
|20
|12
|_
|43
Goal — Seattle: L. Hughes (L, 15-12-5-1), Luding (13:06 third, 2 shots, 1 saves). Portland: Kehler (W, 30-15-1-4).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-5; Portland: 1-2.
Referees — . Linesmen — .
Attendance — 9,676 at Portland, OR.