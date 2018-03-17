Winterhawks 8, Thunderbirds 3

First Period

1. Seattle, Volcan 32 (Harsch) 17:44.

Penalties — Gricius Por (holding) 8:41.

Second Period

2. Portland, Jokiharju 11 (Glass, McKenzie) 4:46.

3. Portland, Glass 35 (Cholowski) 10:01 (pp).

4. Portland, Bellows 40 (Hanus, Hughes) 13:21.

5. Portland, Glass 36 (Gilliss, Hanus) 16:14.

Penalties — Harsch Sea (cross checking) 8:31; De Jong Por (interference) 10:28; Bellows Por (slashing) 19:46.

Third Period

6. Portland, McKenzie 46 (Glass) 3:47.

7. Seattle, Moilanen 22 (Andrusiak, Hamaliuk) 9:18.

8. Portland, Newkirk 8 (Bellows, Jokiharju) 10:21.

9. Portland, De Jong 6 (Hughes, Blichfeld) 13:06.

10. Portland, Glass 37 (Bellows) 14:02.

11. Seattle, Huo 3 (Philp, Lee) 14:36.

Penalties — Harsch Sea (high sticking) 4:11; Gricius Por (slashing) 7:14; Newkirk Por (roughing) 18:18.

Shots on goal by

Seattle8910_27
Portland112012_43

Goal — Seattle: L. Hughes (L, 15-12-5-1), Luding (13:06 third, 2 shots, 1 saves). Portland: Kehler (W, 30-15-1-4).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-5; Portland: 1-2.

Referees — . Linesmen — .

Attendance — 9,676 at Portland, OR.