HKO-WHL-Sums-Thunderbirds-Chiefs
Chiefs 4, Thunderbirds 1
First Period
1. Spokane, McGrew 6 (Smith) 18:58.
Penalties — Lee Sea (double minor, high sticking) 10:47.
Second Period
2. Spokane, Woods 9 (Zummack, Smith) 7:59 (pp).
3. Seattle, Hamaliuk 8 (Kaluski, Philp) 14:40.
Penalties — McNelly Sea, Faith Spo (major, major-fighting) 3:16; Kaluski Sea, Toporowski Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:21; Kubicek Sea (slashing) 7:03; McGrew Spo (inter. on goaltender) 10:44; Smith Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 15:16; Wedman Sea, Smith Spo (major, major-fighting) 15:16; Wedman Sea (charging) 15:16; Zummack Spo (holding) 16:34; Andrusiak Sea (charging) 20:00.
Third Period
4. Spokane, Woods 10 (Smith, Brkin) 6:20 (pp).
5. Spokane, Arbuzov 1 (unassisted) 18:57 (en).
Penalties — Faith Spo (tripping) 3:08; Williams Sea (hooking) 6:00.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|9
|9
|5
|_
|23
|Spokane
|15
|10
|7
|_
|32
Goal — Seattle: Hughes (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Spokane: 2-5.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Tim Plamondon.
Attendance — 3,312 at Spokane.