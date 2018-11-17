Wheat Kings 4, Tigers 1

First Period

1. Brandon, Greig 3 (Nychuk) 2:27.

2. Brandon, McCorrister 4 (Burzan, Mattheos) 9:31.

Penalties — Preziuso Mh (tripping) 7:26; Steele Mh (interference) 13:32.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Anderson 1 (Lockner, Hamblin) 1:34.

Penalties — None.

Third Period

4. Brandon, McCartney 3 (Greig) 11:47.

5. Brandon, McCartney 4 (Greig, Daley) 15:39.

Penalties — Reinhardt Bdn (elbowing) 6:33.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 7 13 15 _ 35
Brandon 26 9 18 _ 53

Goal — Medicine Hat: Hollett (L, ). Brandon: Kruger (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-1; Brandon: 0-2.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Neal Prokop, Andrew Stammers.

Attendance — 3,487 at Brandon.